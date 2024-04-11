Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Being 'Terrified' by Alan Rickman During Early 'Harry Potter' Movies, Reveals What Changed

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about his evolving relationship with Harry Potter costar Alan Rickman.

The 34-year-old actor brought the titular character to life in the mega-successful franchise. Alan, who passed away in 2016, played Professor Severus Snape, the Potions teacher at Hogwarts.

Fans of the franchise will recall that Harry and Snape had a tense relationship, and it turns out that it spilled over offscreen for the first few movies.

In a new interview, Daniel recalled being “terrified” by Alan and explained what changed.

Keep reading to find out more…

While on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Daniel watched an interview Alan gave about him and the rest of the young Harry Potter stars before his death.

In it, Alan reflected on the “huge pride” he felt to see Daniel succeeding on Broadway at the time and the pressure that the young actors faced from an early age.

The interview promoted Daniel to talk about Alan.

“I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman. How can you not be by that voice,” he said. “Even hearing that voice you forget quite how low it was until it echoes through you. I was so intimidated by him for the first three movies. I was terrified by him and was like, ‘This guy hates me.’”

What changed? Daniel said that Alan recognized his drive to succeed in the industry and was impressed by it. From that point on, he went out of his way to support him.

“He cut short a vacation in Canada to come and see me in Equus. He saw every piece of stage work I did when he was alive,” he said. “He would take me out afterwards and we would talk about it.”

The interview comes one day after Harry Potter author JK Rowling called out Daniel and Emma Watson over their support of the transgender community.

Press play on the interview below…