Taylor Swift's Songs Return to TikTok Two Months After They Were Removed

Surprising news for Swifties – Taylor Swift‘s music is back on TikTok!

After the 34-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer’s songs were removed from the platform amid a licensing dispute, fans noticed on Thursday (April 11) that several of Taylor‘s songs were returned to the app for creators to use in their videos again.

Keep reading to find out more…The Taylor songs that returned to the app included “You Belong With Me,” “Lover,” “Cardigan,” “Mirrorball,” “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” “Cruel Summer,” “Cardigan,” “Style (Taylor’s Version),” “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version),” “The Man” and “ME!”

Taylor‘s music catalog was among the tracks removed from TikTok in February after the social media company and Universal Music Group failed to renew a licensing pact that expired on Jan. 31.

As of right now, it’s unclear why Taylor‘s songs were put back on TikTok, but Variety reports that it seems likely platform reached a separate deal with Taylor, who owns her masters and presumably has the ability to work out her own deal.

The return of Taylor‘s music on TikTok comes a week before she is set to release her latest album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19.