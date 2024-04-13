Usher Reveals That His First Celebrity Crush Is Someone He Dated!

Usher is revealing who his first celebrity crush was!

The 45-year-old singer recently married Jenn Goicoechea, his partner of roughly eight years. The two tied the knot following Usher‘s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Usher just revealed that one of his ex-girlfriends was the first celebrity he ever crushed on!

“My first celebrity crush was Chilli,” the artist told Essence. “I think I was 11 or 12 something like that.”

Usher was in a relationship with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas from 2001 to 2004.

Back in February, the “Love in this Club” singer revealed that he had proposed to Chilli before their split.

“I wanted to marry her,” he shared with People. “I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.”

