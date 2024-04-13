Glen Powell to Headline Edgar Wright's Remake of Stephen King's 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell is booked and busy!

The 35-year-old actor has been involved in a number of recent projects. In 2023, Glen featured in the rom-com Anyone But You, which went on to generate more than $200 million worldwide. His next movie, Hit Man, will open in theaters on June 7. After that, Glen will star in Twisters, which will release on July 19.

To make matters more exciting, Glen just secured another future role!

The star has been cast in a remake of The Running Man, Deadline confirmed on Thursday (April 11). Edgar Wright is set to direct and produce.

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, the story follows Ben Richards, a struggling man who participates in a reality show called The Running Man to win enough money to save his sick daughter.

The Running Man was first adapted to the screen in 1987. The film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and was directed by Paul Michael Glaser.

The Running Man remake will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

