Suki Waterhouse Enjoys Coachella 2024 After Welcoming First Child

Suki Waterhouse is stepping out to enjoy some music!

The 32-year-old Daisy Jones & the Six star was all smiles as she attended the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Friday (April 12) in Indio, Calif.

Suki wore a fluffy white jacket for the breezy weather, paired with some blue and orange sneakers.

If you missed the news, Suki and her partner Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child together earlier this month!

After giving birth, Suki opened up about her postpartum experience.

