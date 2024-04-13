Shakira Announces Upcoming Tour During Surprise Performance With Bizarrap at Coachella 2024

Shakira has a big announcement!

The 47-year-old singer hit the stage for a surprise performance with Bizarrap at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Friday (April 12) in Indio, Calif.

Shakira and Bizarrap played their hit songs “La Fuerte” and “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53″ during the set.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” artist also surprised the audience with a major announcement!

While onstage, Shakira shared that she will be going on tour beginning in late 2024!

“Finally we’re going on tour — starting here, in November!” she exclaimed. “Starting here, this November, in this city! Can’t wait!”

The announcement comes on the heels of Shakira‘s new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she released on March 22.

It’s her 12th studio album and first since 2017′s El Dorado. In 2018, Shakira went on her El Dorado Tour for the aforementioned album.

Check out a clip from Shakira’s performance with Bizarrap at Coachella…