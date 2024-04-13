Barry Keoghan Supports Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter at Her Coachella Debut!

Barry Keoghan is showing up for Sabrina Carpenter!

The 31-year-old actor was spotted attending the 24-year-old “Feather” singer’s main stage set at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Friday (April 12) in Indio, Calif.

Barry was later seen hitching a ride on Sabrina‘s golf cart following her performance.

If you weren’t aware, this is Sabrina‘s first time featuring in the music festival’s lineup!

The pair of stars have been romantically linked since December 2023 when they were spotted on a dinner date together.

Sabrina Carpenter recently debuted her new Skims campaign, and Barry Keoghan shared his reaction to the photos!

