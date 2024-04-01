Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series &amp; More on This List

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 7:17 pm
By JJ Staff

Sabrina Carpenter Debuts Skims Campaign, Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Reacts!

Sabrina Carpenter Debuts Skims Campaign, Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Reacts!

Barry Keoghan is showing his support for girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter!

Sabrina launched her new campaign with Skims on Monday (April 1). The 24-year-old singer showed off a collection of lace underwear garments in the shoot.

After Sabrina posted the pics on her Instagram, Barry entered the comments section to share his appreciation for his new girlfriend!

Keep reading to find out more…

The Saltburn actor wrote, “🔥🥵 barbie emoji.”

If you didn’t know, Sabrina and Barry have been romantically linked since December 2023 when they were spotted on a dinner date together.

They posed for their first public photo together after the 2024 Grammys!

In case you haven’t seen, Sabrina Carpenter recently commented about her dating life amid her romance with Barry Keoghan!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter