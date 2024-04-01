Sabrina Carpenter Debuts Skims Campaign, Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Reacts!

Barry Keoghan is showing his support for girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter!

Sabrina launched her new campaign with Skims on Monday (April 1). The 24-year-old singer showed off a collection of lace underwear garments in the shoot.

After Sabrina posted the pics on her Instagram, Barry entered the comments section to share his appreciation for his new girlfriend!

The Saltburn actor wrote, “🔥🥵 barbie emoji.”

If you didn’t know, Sabrina and Barry have been romantically linked since December 2023 when they were spotted on a dinner date together.

They posed for their first public photo together after the 2024 Grammys!

In case you haven’t seen, Sabrina Carpenter recently commented about her dating life amid her romance with Barry Keoghan!