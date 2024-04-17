Jean Smart is at The Top of Her Game in 'Hacks' Season 3 Trailer - Watch Now!

Get ready for the return of Deborah Vance!

On Tuesday (April 16), MAX debuted the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated third season of Hacks starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Here’s the logline for season three: “A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.”

Keep reading to find out more…Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo will all also be returning for season three.

Ahead of the premiere of season three, it has been announced that two recurring actors have been promoted to series regulars and there are A TON of stars making guest appearances!

Hacks returns for season three on May 2.