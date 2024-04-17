Time 100 2024 - Patrick Mahomes, Taraji P. Henson, America Ferrera, Kylie Minogue & More Stars Named Most Influential of 2024!

The 2024 Time100 is here!

Time Magazine‘s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world was revealed on Wednesday (April 17), featuring a ton of our favorite stars, including Patrick Mahomes, with a tribute written by Alex Rodriguez, Taraji P. Henson (written by Mary J. Blige), America Ferrera (by Blake Lively) and Kylie Minogue (by Chris Martin).

More stars include Elliot Page, written by Raquel Willis, Fantasia Barrino (by Taraji) and Colman Domingo (by Lenny Kravitz).

This year’s list comes with four worldwide covers featuring Patrick Mahomes, Dua Lipa, Taraji P. Henson, and Yulia Navalnaya, a leader of Russia’s opposition movement.

The New York City gala celebrating the issue is set for April 25, with a primetime TV special airing May 12 on ABC. For the full list of the 100 most influential of 2024, head to time.com.

