Sabrina Carpenter Makes Barry Keoghan 'Saltburn' Reference During Coachella 2024 Set

'Fortnight' Video Released: Taylor Swift & Post Malone Team Up, Plus She Explains the Song's Meaning

Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Being Arrested for Chair-Throwing Incident at Nashville Bar

Taylor Swift Breaks Multiple Spotify Streaming Records with New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Apr 20, 2024 at 1:24 pm
By JJ Staff

Valerie Bertinelli Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Mike Goodnough!

Valerie Bertinelli is taking a big step with her new boyfriend!

On Saturday (April 20), the former Food Network star took to Instagram to introduce fans to her boyfriend Mike Goodnough while sharing a sweet selfie of them together.

“🎶 I’ll drink what you think and I’m high from smokin’ your jokes all damn night 🎶,” Valerie captioned the post, using lyrics from Taylor Swift‘s new song “So High School,” which is featured on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Keep reading to find out more…Valerie first revealed last month that she had a new man in life, over a year after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale, whom she split from in November 2022.

“I’m in love,” Valerie recently shared with People. “It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again.”

She was also previously married to the late Eddie Van Halen, with whom she shares son Wolfgang.

If you missed it, a source recently shared new details about Valerie‘s exit from the Food Network competition series Kids Baking Championship.
