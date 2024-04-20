Top Stories
Sabrina Carpenter Makes Barry Keoghan 'Saltburn' Reference During Coachella 2024 Set

Sabrina Carpenter Makes Barry Keoghan 'Saltburn' Reference During Coachella 2024 Set

'Fortnight' Video Released: Taylor Swift &amp; Post Malone Team Up, Plus She Explains the Song's Meaning

'Fortnight' Video Released: Taylor Swift & Post Malone Team Up, Plus She Explains the Song's Meaning

Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Being Arrested for Chair-Throwing Incident at Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Being Arrested for Chair-Throwing Incident at Nashville Bar

Taylor Swift Breaks Multiple Spotify Streaming Records with New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Breaks Multiple Spotify Streaming Records with New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Apr 20, 2024 at 8:30 am
By JJ Staff

'Welcome to The O.C.' Book Bombshells: Mischa Barton's Shocking Exit, Adam Brody's Bad Behavior, The One Co-Star Everyone Wanted to Date, & So Much More

Continue Here »

'Welcome to The O.C.' Book Bombshells: Mischa Barton's Shocking Exit, Adam Brody's Bad Behavior, The One Co-Star Everyone Wanted to Date, & So Much More

Fans still love The O.C. even 20 years after it first premiered!

The hit teen drama – starring Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Melinda Clarke, Alan Dale, Autumn Reeser, Willa Holland, and Chris Carmack – ran for four seasons from 2003 to 2007 on Fox.

Just recently, Alan Sepinwall published his new book titled Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History in which creator Josh Schwartz, executive producer Stephanie Savage, and several cast members shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from the show.

Some of the biggest bombshells revealed include the one cast member everyone wanted to date, Emma Stone auditioning for a role, a character almost getting killed off in season one, and so much more!

Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History is out in stores now.

Browse through the slideshow for the biggest bombshells from the new book…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adam Brody, Alan Dale, Autumn Reeser, Benjamin McKenzie, Chris Carmack, EG, Extended, Kelly Rowan, Melinda Clarke, Mischa Barton, Peter Gallagher, Rachel Bilson, Slideshow, Tate Donovan, The O.C., Willa Holland