Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024: 8 Inductees Announced, 7 Iconic Nominees Didn't Make the Cut

Dominic West Makes Rare Comments About Lily James Scandal, Talks Aftermath

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Enjoy a Sunday Stroll with Their Newborn Baby

Apr 22, 2024 at 9:36 am
By JJ Staff

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Trailer Teases Possible 'Doctor Strange' Connection - Watch Now!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are back as Deadpool & Wolverine in the full length trailer for the new Marvel film.

There’s no official synopsis for the movie just yet, but we get a lot from the trailer.

While Wolverine wants nothing to do with Deadpool to begin, they eventually team up. However, there’s a moment at the end of the trailer that has Marvel fans excited!

Keep reading to find out more…

At the very end of the trailer, a “Doctor Strange” portal opens up and Deadpool and Wolverine leap in together. The portal is actually an “Inter-Dimensional Portal” that acts as a wormhole that links two locations. Could this mean we get an appearance by Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange or Benedict Wong‘s Wong? Stay tuned!

The movie also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26! Another cameo from a huge star has long been suspected, too!

Watch the trailer below and see stills in the gallery…
Photos: Marvel
