Black Dog Pub Owner Hints That Joe Alwyn Is a Regular at the Venue

Ever since The Tortured Poets Department was released last week, Taylor Swift‘s fans have been trying to decode the meanings behind the songs.

Well, one song in particular, “The Black Dog,” has gotten some attention.

“And so I watch as you walk – into some bar called The Black Dog – and pierce new holes in my heart,” Taylor sings on the album. Well, there is a pub in London, England called The Black Dog and fans believe the song could be a reference that exact location, and possibly somewhere Joe Alwyn frequents.

The owner of the pub, Lily Bottomley, was tracked down and asked if Joe visits The Black Dog.

Lily didn’t outright confirm it, but she did hint that Joe might be a guest at the pub on occasion. She shared with Sky News, “I don’t want to give too much away. We do have a certain blond regular who frequents, let’s just say that.” Since Joe has blond hair, fans are assuming she’s referring to Joe.

Lily also told the BBC, “We’re just loving it, it’s been so fun. All of the attention has been pretty overwhelming but we can’t be happier.”

