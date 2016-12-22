Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 10:29 pm

Lucy Hale Pens Powerful Response to Alleged Inappropriate Photo Leak

Lucy Hale Pens Powerful Response to Alleged Inappropriate Photo Leak

Lucy Hale is not keeping silent after some nude photos of herself were allegedly leaked online recently.

The 27-year-old Pretty Little Liars star took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the matter and empower people everywhere.

“Well, I wasn’t going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth…I’m going to say something,” she began. “Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine.”

