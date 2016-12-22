Lucy Hale Pens Powerful Response to Alleged Inappropriate Photo Leak

Lucy Hale is not keeping silent after some nude photos of herself were allegedly leaked online recently.

The 27-year-old Pretty Little Liars star took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the matter and empower people everywhere.

“Well, I wasn’t going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth…I’m going to say something,” she began. “Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine.”

