'Dreamgirls' Movie Turns 10 - Relive Jennifer Hudson's Oscar-Winning Performance!

Can you believe that it has been 10 years since the Dreamgirls movie hit theaters?! We’re celebrating the tenth anniversary of the film by reliving Jennifer Hudson‘s Oscar-winning performance.

The 35-year-old entertainer won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie, which also starred Beyonce, Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx, and Anika Noni Rose.

Jennifer belted out the song “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and the moment received tons of applause inside movie theaters across the world, which rarely happens at the movies. Watch a clip of the performance below.

Jennifer Hudson – “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going”

Jennifer Hudson winning Best Supporting Actress