George Michael Dies, Celebs Pay Tribute - Read Tweets
George Michael, known for being a generation-transcending music icon, passed away early Christmas Day on Sunday, December 25, at the age of 53.
“George Michael wrote Praying for Time 25 years ago but I truly believe it’s (sic) message means more now than ever,” talk show host James Corden wrote.
Elton John added, “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP”
Lots of other celebs have been mourning his death including Ellen DeGeneres, Disclosure, Dustin Lance Black and Victoria Justice.
I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016
I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.
— James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016
Unbelievable.
RIP George Michael.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016
So sorry to hear about George Michael's passing. Brilliant icon. "Kissing a Fool" one of my all time favs. Strength & light to his family.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 26, 2016
I can't believe George Michael has died 😩😞. One of my favorite singers… gone too young 💔 #RIP
— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) December 25, 2016
George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016
So sad to hear @GeorgeMichael passed away today. Loved his music and his heart. #LastChristmas #RIP
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 25, 2016
This Christmas is beautiful yet sad as I remember @GeorgeMichael and his amazing talent and the beauty he created with songs.
— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) December 26, 2016
Omg #GeorgeMichael noooo! No No No No No! We have lost too many beautiful souls this year. #rip you will be greatly missed.
— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 25, 2016
"You'll never find peace of mind until you listen to your heart." ~George Michael #RIP
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 26, 2016
Rest In Peace our dear @GeorgeMichael
— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) December 25, 2016
George Michael – Rest in Peace brilliant Legend. I despair of 2016. Thank you for all the ecstatic joy. Xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/dgrEcymxKS
— Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 25, 2016
Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016
R.I.P. George Michael…
Thankful for the music…
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 26, 2016
i bought (& worshipped) Listen Without Prejudice on my 15th birthday. this song readied me for Stevie Wonder… https://t.co/a3gnL9DnfT…
— Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016
other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. alot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx
— Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016
RIP George Michael:( One of the greats gone. Not many ultra talented superstars left. He was a true undeniable mega presence & inspiration.
— reggie watts (@reggiewatts) December 26, 2016