Sun, 25 December 2016 at 7:08 pm

George Michael Dies, Celebs Pay Tribute - Read Tweets

George Michael Dies, Celebs Pay Tribute - Read Tweets

George Michael, known for being a generation-transcending music icon, passed away early Christmas Day on Sunday, December 25, at the age of 53.

George Michael wrote Praying for Time 25 years ago but I truly believe it’s (sic) message means more now than ever,” talk show host James Corden wrote.

Elton John added, “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP”

Lots of other celebs have been mourning his death including Ellen DeGeneres, Disclosure, Dustin Lance Black and Victoria Justice.

