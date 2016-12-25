George Michael Dies, Celebs Pay Tribute - Read Tweets

George Michael, known for being a generation-transcending music icon, passed away early Christmas Day on Sunday, December 25, at the age of 53.

“George Michael wrote Praying for Time 25 years ago but I truly believe it’s (sic) message means more now than ever,” talk show host James Corden wrote.

Elton John added, “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP”

Lots of other celebs have been mourning his death including Ellen DeGeneres, Disclosure, Dustin Lance Black and Victoria Justice.

Click inside to read what all of the celebrities have been saying…