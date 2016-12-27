Top Stories
Tue, 27 December 2016 at 6:23 pm

Everyone Thinks 2016 Has Sucked - Read Celeb Reactions

Everyone Thinks 2016 Has Sucked - Read Celeb Reactions

2016 has been a tough year for the world with all of the shocking celeb deaths and other major events that have happened around the globe, and now everyone can’t wait for the year to be over in a few days.

The U.S. presidential election has taken a big toll on the country and lots of people aren’t even looking forward to 2017, but one thing everyone can agree on is that 2016 and the awful events that have happened during it need to end already.

IN REMEMBRANCE: Here all of the celebs who died in 2016

The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael over the past couple days has made everyone emotional all over again.

Celebs like Jessica Chastain, Connie Britton, Leslie Jones, Chloe Bennet, Dustin Lance Black, and so many more are opening up on Twitter about how much 2016 has sucked. Read the tweets below.

Click inside to read a lot more tweets about how sucky 2016 has been…

