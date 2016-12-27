Everyone Thinks 2016 Has Sucked - Read Celeb Reactions
2016 has been a tough year for the world with all of the shocking celeb deaths and other major events that have happened around the globe, and now everyone can’t wait for the year to be over in a few days.
The U.S. presidential election has taken a big toll on the country and lots of people aren’t even looking forward to 2017, but one thing everyone can agree on is that 2016 and the awful events that have happened during it need to end already.
IN REMEMBRANCE: Here all of the celebs who died in 2016
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael over the past couple days has made everyone emotional all over again.
Celebs like Jessica Chastain, Connie Britton, Leslie Jones, Chloe Bennet, Dustin Lance Black, and so many more are opening up on Twitter about how much 2016 has sucked. Read the tweets below.
Ready for 2016 to be over 😭#CarrieFisher #GeorgeMichael #Prince #DavidBowie #FrancaSozzani #GeneWilder #AlanRickman #UnitedStatesOfAmerica
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck.
— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016
Well 2016 is officially the worst. RIP Carrie Fisher. Thank you for inspiring generations of young women to kick ass. Truly an icon.
— Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) December 27, 2016
Dammit!! 2016 is the mass murderer of my childhood.
— Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) December 27, 2016
Click inside to read a lot more tweets about how sucky 2016 has been…
Some called u princess. To me u were the Queen. U were kind to me when u didn't have to give a sh*t. RIP @CarrieFFisher. Go to hell 2016.
— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) December 27, 2016
Come on 2016! You need to get it together!!!! 😔 https://t.co/JafNRYYnKn
— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) December 27, 2016
Go fuck yourself, 2016!! https://t.co/xNw9JNLLqR
— JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) December 27, 2016
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, 2016. #ripcarrie #ripgeorge
— Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) December 27, 2016
SOOOO ready for 2016 to be over!
— Todrick Hall (@todrick) December 27, 2016
Damn damn damn yo I just heard Ricky Harris died! I'm in tears! Fuck 2016 fuck it! He was like one of the dudes I look up too when I started
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) December 27, 2016
2016 is raking through our artists, dragging away so many of the most beloved
— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 27, 2016
2016 U can F off! I had the honor of working with #CarrieFisher 2x & she will always be my fav heroine UR honesty will always B admired #RIP pic.twitter.com/TmlX5cdpTE
— Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 27, 2016
2016 please go away
— Aurora Perrineau (@AuroraPerrineau) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher rocked this world. Fuck you, 2016. pic.twitter.com/WUTSEo1Gag
— Rachel Brosnahan (@RachieBros) December 27, 2016
RIP Carrie Fisher, 2016 takes another great one.
— Jake Robinson (@JakeRobinsonAct) December 27, 2016
2016 has been an unrelenting, unmitigated horror of a year. The end can't come soon enough. Stay safe everyone, and may 2017 bring happiness
— Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) December 27, 2016
Remember back in June when the great @MuhammadAli passed away and we thought 'my god, 2016 can't get any worse'? How naive we were.
— Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) December 27, 2016
2016 is just one crushing defeat after another until you just wish Flanders was dead… pic.twitter.com/5LCCv5ywsm
— Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) December 27, 2016
Drink some orange juice. Sleep with one eye open. 2016 just got its second wind.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 27, 2016
#RIPCarrieFisher #2016sucks — Seems like every few days we suffer another loss. 💔
— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) December 27, 2016
RIP Princess. 2016 has been a shitty year for losing some of our best. Some I've known, some I have only admired. But all I mourn. 💔 pic.twitter.com/SJ3x9V4uSo
— Laura Vandervoort (@Vandiekins22) December 27, 2016
I am about to go off on 2016… this year SUCKS.. come through 2017!!!! Oh dear god, just remembered trump is president,, FUCK!!!!
— Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 27, 2016
damn 2016 taking everyone with it…
— Kid Ink (@Kid_Ink) December 27, 2016
Game over, 2016. Enough. No mas. Stop taking our heroes. #RIPCarrieFisher
— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 27, 2016
damn. 2016 has been crazy. Universe is just like fuck it, ill take everyone.
— 🌹FRïDA🌹11/22 (@AngelHaze) December 27, 2016
2016 has made me worry about the last thing I tweet. What if I type something stupid and that's how I'm remembered? Cuntdonkey turkey tits.
— Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) December 27, 2016
RIP, Carrie Fisher.
2016 can seriously kiss my ass.
— Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) December 27, 2016
2016 you are one real big mother fucker. Carrie Fisher was the very best of the best.
— Madeline Brewer (@madkbrew) December 27, 2016