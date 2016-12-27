Lin-Manuel Miranda Would Return to the White House While Donald Trump is in Office

Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t opposed to visiting the White House while Donald Trump is in office.

The 36-year-old Hamilton creator, who performed at the White House with the musical’s cast earlier this year, said he would come back if he was invited.

“I mean, yeah. I don’t know what that invite looks like, honestly, but yeah. I think it’s been a hell of a year, and something that I have been proud of [with Hamilton] is that people on lots of different sides of the political spectrum have responded well to the show,” he said during an interview on Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s Rap Radar podcast.

Lin-Manuel continued, “I think it’s because our country’s history is really complicated and there’s a lot of really dark chapters to it…But we all live here now. It is important to talk about how we got here, and what we want the best version of it to be going forward.”



“We’ll make steps forward to some people, sideways to some people and backwards to some people. We all live here now and it is our responsibility to enact the best of our ideals and work through the contradictions and the obstacles that were present at the founding…I’m not leaving. I’m not moving to Canada or London. I hate leaving 181st street! I think the best of our country is worth fighting for,” he concluded.