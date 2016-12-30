Top Stories
Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 2:57 am

Debbie Reynolds' 'Greatest Fear' Was Outliving Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds' 'Greatest Fear' Was Outliving Daughter Carrie Fisher

The bond between Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher was truly something amazing.

The legendary mother-daughter duo both sadly passed away within one day of each other this week.

In her 2013 autobiography Unsinkable, Debbie revealed that her “greatest fear” was outliving her daughter.

“It’s not natural to outlive your child,” Debbie wrote. “This has always been my greatest fear.”

“Too many mothers have lost their children, for thousands of different reasons,” she added. “I don’t know if I could survive that.”

The family’s loved ones, like Bruce Bozzi – the stepfather of Carrie‘s daughter Billie Lourd – as well as Debbie‘s son Todd have all been sharing their touching and heartwarming tributes during this sad time.

See Bruce‘s tribute here and Todd‘s here.
