Allan Williams Dead - The Beatles' First Manager Dies at 86

Allan Williams, the man who originally managed the Beatles, has passed away at the age of 86.

The music manager, who became known as “the man who gave the Beatles away,” died in his hometown of Liverpool, England.

Allan helped the book some of their first shows, including one at the coffee shop he owned, the Jacaranda.

After a dispute over commission with the group, Allan allowed Brian Epstein to take over management duties.

“I’m stunned that I am writing something in the same context within days. Just heard Allan Williams whom I had a great relationship with starting back in 1960 on our maiden voyage to Hamburg, where we cut our teeth and learnt our craft has passed away. My deepest condolences to the Williams family. God bless you Allan and thank you,” the Beatles‘ former drummer Pete Best wrote on Facebook.

Our thoughts are with Allan‘s family and friends during this difficult time.