Sat, 31 December 2016 at 9:55 pm
Amy Smart & Husband Carter Oosterhouse Welcome First Child!
Congratulations are in order for Amy Smart and her husband Carter Oosterhouse – they have welcomed their first child together!
The 40-year-old actress announced the happy news on her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve.
“It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora🌸 to the world. What a blessed way to bring in 2017🙏🏼 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!! 💕🙌🏼😇,” she captioned a photo of her and Carter holding their baby girl in the hospital.
Amy and Carter have been married since 2011.
