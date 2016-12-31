Amy Smart & Husband Carter Oosterhouse Welcome First Child!

Top Stories
Sat, 31 December 2016 at 9:55 pm

Congratulations are in order for Amy Smart and her husband Carter Oosterhouse – they have welcomed their first child together!

The 40-year-old actress announced the happy news on her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve.

“It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora🌸 to the world. What a blessed way to bring in 2017🙏🏼 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!! 💕🙌🏼😇,” she captioned a photo of her and Carter holding their baby girl in the hospital.

Amy and Carter have been married since 2011.

