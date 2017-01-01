Top Stories
Sun, 01 January 2017 at 8:06 pm

Fox's 'The Mick' Cast List - Meet Kaitlin Olson & More!

Fox's 'The Mick' Cast List - Meet Kaitlin Olson & More!

Fox’s brand new comedy series The Mick premieres tonight and we have the scoop on star Kaitlin Olson and the other cast members.

Kaitlin is best known for her work on the hit series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and she’s assuming the title role in the new series.

She plays a “brash, two-bit hustler from Rhode Island who has spent her entire life shirking any semblance of responsibility. Her lack of drive is complemented by a constant search for the next easy payday. But Mickey is not without her charms. She’s smart, she’s fun, and despite all appearances, her head’s always in the game. She just needs a big win.”

That win kinda, sorta comes true when, looking for a handout, Mickey visits her estranged sister and billionaire brother-in-law in Greenwich, CT, but gets more than she bargained for, as this absurdly rich couple flees the country to escape federal fraud charges. In a surprising turn of events, Mickey must assume guardianship of their three high-maintenance and ill-parented children.

Being a mother was never in Mickey’s game plan, but these kids desperately need a parent. And as irresponsible as Mickey has been her entire life, she may discover that responsibility and motherhood aren’t the buzzkill she always thought they would be.

The Mick will air on Tuesday nights at 8:30pm following tonight’s premiere.

Click inside to meet the cast of the new series…

The Mick – Cast List

Kaitlin Olson – Mackenzie aka Mickey

Kaitlin is best known for her work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and she will still appear on the series. She also has a recurring role on New Girl and can be seen in the movies Finding Dory and The Heat.

Sofia Black-D’Elia – Sabrina

Sofia most recently was seen on HBO’s hit series The Night Of and she can be seen in the recent movie Ben-Hur. Other credits include Gossip Girl, Skins, and the upcoming movie Viral.

Thomas Barbusca – Chip

Thomas is probably most recognizable as Peter Pan in the Geico commercials. He has also been seen in the movie Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life and the TV shows Preacher, American Horror Story: Hotel, and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.

Jack Stanton – Ben

Jack is seven-years-old and making his television debut!

Carla Jimenez – Alba

Carla has been seen on shows like Raising Hope, Last Man Standing, Growing Up Fisher, Desperate Housewives, and more.
