Someone Turn the Hollywood Sign Into the 'Hollyweed' Sign

It looks like someone is trying to send a message about legalizing marijuana to start off the new year as the Hollywood sign was changed to read “Hollyweed” on New Year’s Day!

The vandalism first started being reported at around 7am PT and photos of the altered sign are quickly spreading around social media. See photos of the new look in the gallery.

This isn’t the first time that the Hollywood sign has been vandalized. Back on January 1, 1976, the sign was also turned into “Hollyweed” and the same guy who did that changed it to say “Ollywood” years later.

Marijuana was legalized in California back in November when voters approved Proposition 64.