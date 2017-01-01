VIDEO: Kathy Griffin Wraps Anderson Cooper in Tin Foil During Their New Year's Eve Show!

Top Stories
Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper just reached a major milestone together.

The comedian and news anchor have been hosting the New Year’s Eve show on CNN for 10 years!

To celebrate the occasion, Kathy decided to wrap Anderson up in tin foil.

“It’s our tin anniversary!” Kathy said. “We’ve been together for ‘tin’ years — good pun.”

A very determined Kathy refused to give up until she completely wrapped a giggling Anderson up in tin foil and tried to tape it on to his jacket.

Watch the hilarious video below!
