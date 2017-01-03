VIDEO: Carrie Fisher's Sister Joely Talks About Last Time They Spoke

Carrie Fisher‘s sister Joely Fisher revealed the details of their last conversation just before her trip to London, England. Carrie went into cardiac arrest on the trip home from London, and ultimately passed away before the New Year.

“We talked about age, ’cause she was floored that she had just turned 60,” Joely told GMA. “We talked about children, we talked about our frail mothers.”

Tricia, Carrie‘s other half sister, spoke of Billie Lourd, Carrie‘s daughter. She was “obviously rattled to the core” when her mom was in the hospital. Tricia added “she was handling it.”