Thu, 05 January 2017 at 7:43 am

Big Sean Dances It Out In 'Moves' Music Video - Watch Here!

Big Sean Dances It Out In 'Moves' Music Video - Watch Here!

Big Sean is quite literally showing off his “Moves” in his brand new music video!

The track is off the 28-year-old rap star’s fourth studio album, titled I Decided, which is set to hit stores everywhere on February, 3, 2017.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Big Sean

“That’s not something that people expect from a Big Sean project so I’m happy we are delivering something unexpected,” Sean told EW about the album. “I’m excited to push the culture and push my artistry to the limit.”

“I [told my friend], ‘Sometimes I feel like I was an old man and didn’t succeed in life and asked for a second chance, and this is my second chance.’ He was like, ‘Make that the album,’” Sean added. “People who can be inspired by it, thatâ€™s who I’m doing it for. Everybody else can f**k off or whatever.”


Big Sean – ‘Moves’ (Music Video)
