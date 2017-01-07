Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 7:31 pm

Halsey Was in 'Total Agony' After 'Terrifying' Endometriosis Surgeries

Halsey Was in 'Total Agony' After 'Terrifying' Endometriosis Surgeries

Halsey is opening up about her battle with endometriosis, a disorder that causes severe lower abdominal pain.

The 22-year-old “Colors” singer took to Instagram on Friday (January 6) to let her fans know she underwent “multiple terrifying surgeries” to treat the disorder.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries,” Halsey wrote along with a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown, hair cap, and a thumbs up (below). “The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis.”

“For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful,” she went on.

“OK HONESTLY I’m in total agony right now 😜😜😜 (and I’m going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today),” she added. “But in my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper.”

A photo posted by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Click inside to see what else Halsey had to say to fans who suffer from any type of pain…

“If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too,” she shared. “I’m gonna be off the map for a few days but please know even if I’m not on social media I am thinking of you. #endowarrior #endometriosis 💛💛💛💛💛💛.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Dan Jackman; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Halsey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's social media stats are through the roof after her return - TMZ
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Was Camila Cabello already replaced by Fifth Harmony? - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Fisher's urn was shaped like a Prozac pill - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool at the Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Megyn Kelly hosted the final episode of The Kelly File - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here