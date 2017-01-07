Halsey Was in 'Total Agony' After 'Terrifying' Endometriosis Surgeries

Halsey is opening up about her battle with endometriosis, a disorder that causes severe lower abdominal pain.

The 22-year-old “Colors” singer took to Instagram on Friday (January 6) to let her fans know she underwent “multiple terrifying surgeries” to treat the disorder.

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries,” Halsey wrote along with a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown, hair cap, and a thumbs up (below). “The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis.”

“For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful,” she went on.

“OK HONESTLY I’m in total agony right now 😜😜😜 (and I’m going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today),” she added. “But in my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper.”

“If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too,” she shared. “I’m gonna be off the map for a few days but please know even if I’m not on social media I am thinking of you. #endowarrior #endometriosis 💛💛💛💛💛💛.”