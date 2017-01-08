Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 11:10 pm

Isabelle Huppert Wins Best Actress for 'Elle' at Golden Globes 2017!

Isabelle Huppert Wins Best Actress for 'Elle' at Golden Globes 2017!

Isabelle Huppert was the surprise winner of the Best Actress award in the drama category at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 63-year-old actress looked shocked when her name was announced as the winner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Isabelle won the award for her performance in the movie Elle, which also won the award for Best Foreign Language Film.

The other nominees in the category were Arrival‘s Amy Adams, Miss Sloane‘s Jessica Chastain, Loving‘s Ruth Negga, and Jackie‘s Natalie Portman.
Photos: Getty
