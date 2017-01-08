Isabelle Huppert Wins Best Actress for 'Elle' at Golden Globes 2017!

Isabelle Huppert was the surprise winner of the Best Actress award in the drama category at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 63-year-old actress looked shocked when her name was announced as the winner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Isabelle won the award for her performance in the movie Elle, which also won the award for Best Foreign Language Film.

The other nominees in the category were Arrival‘s Amy Adams, Miss Sloane‘s Jessica Chastain, Loving‘s Ruth Negga, and Jackie‘s Natalie Portman.