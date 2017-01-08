Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:43 pm

Michelle Williams & Busy Phillips Are Bestie Dates at the Golden Globes

Michelle Williams & Busy Phillips Are Bestie Dates at the Golden Globes

Best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips are making the 2017 Golden Globes Awards a girls’ night out.

Michelle, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her turn in Manchester by the Sea, rocked a petite black bow choker and a stunning strapless Louis Vuitton lace gown.

Busy wore a black, flower-embroidered dress with a beautiful plunging neckline.

The two stars have been close friends since they starred together on Dawson’s Creek.

This is Michelle‘s fourth Golden Globe nomination.
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle willilams busy phillips bestie dates 01
michelle willilams busy phillips bestie dates 02
michelle willilams busy phillips bestie dates 03
michelle willilams busy phillips bestie dates 04
michelle willilams busy phillips bestie dates 05
michelle willilams busy phillips bestie dates 06
michelle willilams busy phillips bestie dates 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globe, Busy Phillips, Golden Globes, Michelle Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here