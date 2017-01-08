Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:43 pm
Michelle Williams & Busy Phillips Are Bestie Dates at the Golden Globes
Best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips are making the 2017 Golden Globes Awards a girls’ night out.
Michelle, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her turn in Manchester by the Sea, rocked a petite black bow choker and a stunning strapless Louis Vuitton lace gown.
Busy wore a black, flower-embroidered dress with a beautiful plunging neckline.
The two stars have been close friends since they starred together on Dawson’s Creek.
This is Michelle‘s fourth Golden Globe nomination.
