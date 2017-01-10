Tue, 10 January 2017 at 3:22 pm
Amber Heard Slams Johnny Depp in New Court Documents
- The rising star Harlea is someone you should look out for and she just released a new music video for her song “You Don’t Get It.” Watch below!
Harlea – You Don’t Get It (Official Music Video)
Photos: Getty Posted to: Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, Newsies
