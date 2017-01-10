Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 3:22 pm

Amber Heard Slams Johnny Depp in New Court Documents

Amber Heard Slams Johnny Depp in New Court Documents
  • Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are going back and forth in court documents – TMZ
  • Here’s an update on Rob Kardashian‘s medical care – Radar
  • Bella Thorne is fighting back against these rumors – Just Jared Jr
  • Find out where Soulja Boy and Chris Brown will fight – DListed
  • Alessandra Ambrosio strips down - Hollywood Tuna
  • Neil Patrick Harris is too funny – Towleroad
  • Is this crazy Taylor Swift rumor true? – J-14
  • The rising star Harlea is someone you should look out for and she just released a new music video for her song “You Don’t Get It.” Watch below!

Harlea – You Don’t Get It (Official Music Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here