Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 5:55 pm

VIDEO: Bella Thorne Awkwardly Dances to Charlie Puth's 'We Don't Talk Anymore'

VIDEO: Bella Thorne Awkwardly Dances to Charlie Puth's 'We Don't Talk Anymore'

Things got a little awkward for Bella Thorne when Charlie Puth‘s hit “We Don’t Talk Anymore” played on the radio while she was in the car!

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress was recently involved in sort-of love triangle with the 25-year-old singer and Tyler Posey, and things didn’t exactly end on the best terms.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne

So when “We Don’t Talk Anymore” came on the radio, Bella couldn’t help but smile and dance along as her friend laughed in the background.

“Well this is great,” Bella captioned the Snapchat video below. Head to our gallery to see some more Snaps.

Bella is now currently rumored to be dating YouTuber Sam Pepper.


Bella Thorne Dances To Charlie Puth’s ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’
Just Jared on Facebook
bella thorne awkwardly dances to charlie puths we dont talk anymore 01
bella thorne awkwardly dances to charlie puths we dont talk anymore 02
bella thorne awkwardly dances to charlie puths we dont talk anymore 03
bella thorne awkwardly dances to charlie puths we dont talk anymore 04
bella thorne awkwardly dances to charlie puths we dont talk anymore 05

Photos: Snapchat
Posted to: Bella Thorne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rihanna is back in New York City filming Ocean's Eight - TMZ
  • Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant with baby number four - Gossip Cop
  • Dancing with the Stars season 24 gets premiere date! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix dating? - Radar
  • Taylor Swift has been spotted out for the first time in 2017 - Lainey Gossip
  • The Tony Awards are returning to Radio City Music Hall - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here