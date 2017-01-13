VIDEO: Bella Thorne Awkwardly Dances to Charlie Puth's 'We Don't Talk Anymore'

Things got a little awkward for Bella Thorne when Charlie Puth‘s hit “We Don’t Talk Anymore” played on the radio while she was in the car!

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress was recently involved in sort-of love triangle with the 25-year-old singer and Tyler Posey, and things didn’t exactly end on the best terms.

So when “We Don’t Talk Anymore” came on the radio, Bella couldn’t help but smile and dance along as her friend laughed in the background.

“Well this is great,” Bella captioned the Snapchat video below. Head to our gallery to see some more Snaps.

Bella is now currently rumored to be dating YouTuber Sam Pepper.



Bella Thorne Dances To Charlie Puth’s ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’