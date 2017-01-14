Jason Sudeikis Spills On Partying at the White House Until 4 AM

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde attended Barack Obama‘s final party at the White House and it was certainly a memorable night!

The 41-year-old actor opened up about the entire experience while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“It was amazing. I’ve never been to the White House before…Evidently, they sent out like, 800 invites, I think they got 2 back that said they couldn’t be there,” he explained.

Jason went on to tell a funny story about the intense security measures and why he wasn’t quite sure he’d be let into the party.

Check out all that Jason had to say in the video below…

Also pictured: Jason and the other executive producers of his series Detroiters during the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour held at Langham Hotel on Friday (January 13) in Pasadena, Calif.