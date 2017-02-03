Top Stories
'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

Ariana Grande & John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Fri, 03 February 2017 at 11:23 am

Drake Offers Fans Full Concert Refund After Travis Scott Falls Through Hole In Stage!

Drake Offers Fans Full Concert Refund After Travis Scott Falls Through Hole In Stage!

What a generous Champagne Papi! Drake has offered fans a “free show” after special guest Travis Scott had an unfortunate accident while performing at his The Boy Meets World concert at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday night (February 1).

The 24-year-old rapper fell through a giant hole in the stage, causing him to damage a huge revolving globe, which was meant to pop up during show (see picture below).

During the concert, Drake told the crowd that he was performing “for free tonight” and that he’d “deal with it later,” according to The BBC. At the end of the show, he added, “London, England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show.”

Travis seemed to be in good spirits after the show despite the fall, tweeting “The shit was fun london is wild. By far one of the most turnt and epic shit ever f**k.”

Pictured: Drake showing off his muscles while performing at the O2 Arena in London as part of his Boy Meets World Tour on Thursday (February 2).


