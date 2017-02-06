Mon, 06 February 2017 at 12:24 pm
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Jump - Was It Pre-Recorded?
- A fan video from the Super Bowl shows what happened when Lady Gaga jumped into the stadium – TMZ
- Bella Thorne explains why it’s good to be friends with your exes – Just Jared Jr
- Nicolas Cage‘s son was arrested for DUI after police chase – Gossip Cop
- Kristen Stewart says she is “so gay” – Lainey Gossip
- Watch the Stranger Things kids react to their Super Bowl teaser – TooFab
- Lauren Conrad‘s baby bump makes its red carpet debut – MTV
- 10 TV kisses that made us blush in 2017 – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Super Bowl, 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lady Gaga, Newsies, Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sponsored Links by ZergNet