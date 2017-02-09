Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 3:00 am

Drake Named Best-Selling Artist of 2016!

Drake looks cool as he makes his way out of Tramp Club on Tuesday night (February 7) in London, England.

The 30-year-old rapper stayed warm in a winter coat and suede, maroon boots as he continued his night out on town.

CHECK OUT: Nicki Minaj Reunites With Drake After Meek Mill Split

It was recently announced that Drake was named the best-selling recording artist of 2016 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry!

In 2016, Drake‘s albums Views racked up over a billion streams on Apple Music and three billion on Spotify while his song “One Dance” became the most streamed song in Spotify history.

Congrats Drake!
