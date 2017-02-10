Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out for the first time since her eight-year-old daughter Maddie was seriously injured in an ATV accident last weekend.

The 25-year-old country singer shared a photo of her leaving the Children’s Hospital New Orleans with Maddie in a helicopter on Friday (February 10).

“Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏,” Jamie Lynn captioned the photo on Instagram.

Jamie Lynn‘s husband Jamie Watson shared the same photo and message on his account.

The hospital has released a statement to confirm that Maddie “is on the way to a full recovery.”

“Maddie Aldridge, 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears, has been discharged from Children’s Hospital in New Orleans,” the hospital said in a statement. “She is breathing well and interacting with loved ones. Doctors say she is on the way to a full recovery.”

“Aldridge accidentally drove an ATV into a pond on a relative’s property in Kentwood, Louisiana, Sunday and was trapped underwater,” the statement continued. “Her family would like to thank Acadian Ambulance paramedics and Air Med helicopter crew for their life-saving response during the crucial moments after the accident. They also extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff of University Medical Center New Orleans as well as Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. The family has appreciated the thousands of people who have been praying for her recovery. They are touched by the outpouring of support they have received during this difficult time.”