Tom Holland Wins Rising Star Award at BAFTAs 2017

Congratulations are in order for Tom Holland!

The 20-year-old actor just won big at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

He snagged the EE Rising Star Award – and had fun striking some poses with it in the winners’ room.

Tom beat out Anya Taylor-Joy, Laia Costa (also featured in our gallery), Lucas Hedges, and Ruth Negga for the honor.

ICYMI, check out the first look from the set of Tom‘s Avengers: Infinity War.

“I can’t believe that this is happening to me and that I’m standing in between these legends, but here we are crushing it everyday and making the craziest movie of all time,” Tom captioned an Instagram photo of himself and co-stars Chris Pratt and Robert Downey Jr. “So grateful for this opportunity. #lovemylife @prattprattpratt @robertdowneyjr.”

FYI: Tom is wearing Burberry.
