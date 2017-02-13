Top Stories
Mon, 13 February 2017 at 5:20 am

Amanda Seyfried & Fiance Thomas Sadoski Take Their Dog For a Weekend Walk

Amanda Seyfried & Fiance Thomas Sadoski Take Their Dog For a Weekend Walk

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are all smiles as they enjoy an early morning walk on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress showed off her growing baby bump as her fiance walked their dog Finn.

Amanda recently took to her dog’s Instagram account to share a picture of Finn wearing a knitted baby hat.

A photo posted by Finn Seyfried (@finnsite) on

10+ pictures inside of Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski out and about over the weekend…
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
