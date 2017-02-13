Amanda Seyfried & Fiance Thomas Sadoski Take Their Dog For a Weekend Walk

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are all smiles as they enjoy an early morning walk on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress showed off her growing baby bump as her fiance walked their dog Finn.

Amanda recently took to her dog’s Instagram account to share a picture of Finn wearing a knitted baby hat.

Check out the post below!

A photo posted by Finn Seyfried (@finnsite) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

