Emily Ratajkowski Comes To Melania Trump's Defense!

Emily Ratajkowski is speaking up in defense of First Lady Melania Trump!

“Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me “Melania is a hooker.” Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for what it is,” the 25-year-old model/actress expressed on her Twitter account. “Slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullsh*t.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Pictured: Emily joining Alexa Chung, Christina Ricci and Rose Leslie in the front row of the Altuzarra fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Sunday (February 12) in New York City.

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

Click inside to read more of Emily Ratajkowski defense tweets…

what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017