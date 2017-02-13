Josh Elliott Exits CBS News, Was Reportedly Fired

Josh Elliott has left his position at CBS News and reports suggest that he was fired on Monday (February 13) after announcing on air last Friday that it was his “last day.”

The 45-year-old journalist reportedly took network execs by surprise when he made the announcement last week and the president of CBS News called him into his office this morning to fire him, according to THR.

“CBS News and Josh Elliott are parting ways. Josh will no longer be reporting for CBS News,” CBS said in a statement. “We are grateful for his contributions over the last year, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Josh previously was an anchor for ABC’s Good Morning America and a contributor for NBC News before starting his position with CBS.