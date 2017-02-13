Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 3:33 pm

Josh Elliott Exits CBS News, Was Reportedly Fired

Josh Elliott Exits CBS News, Was Reportedly Fired

Josh Elliott has left his position at CBS News and reports suggest that he was fired on Monday (February 13) after announcing on air last Friday that it was his “last day.”

The 45-year-old journalist reportedly took network execs by surprise when he made the announcement last week and the president of CBS News called him into his office this morning to fire him, according to THR.

“CBS News and Josh Elliott are parting ways. Josh will no longer be reporting for CBS News,” CBS said in a statement. “We are grateful for his contributions over the last year, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Josh previously was an anchor for ABC’s Good Morning America and a contributor for NBC News before starting his position with CBS.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Josh Elliott, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • jmk

    He thought he was too good for GMA – I wonder where he will end up now?

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here