Lady Gaga Sells Out Entire Tour, Re-enters Billboard's Top 10!

Lady Gaga is having one of the best months of her career after headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show and giving an incredible performance at the Grammys alongside Metallica!

Now, the 30-year-old singer has sold out her entire North American tour slated for this summer and she also has re-entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in years.

Gaga‘s song “Million Reasons,” which she sang at the Super Bowl, just rocketed into the number four position on the chart. The song previously peaked at No. 52 and last appeared on the chart two weeks ago. Now, the song has tied two other songs for the highest re-entry on the chart in the history of Billboard‘s chart archives.

The last song of Gaga‘s to appear in the top ten of the Hot 100 was “Applause,” which peaked at number four in September 2013.

Congrats to Gaga on all of the success!!!