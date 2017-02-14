Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 12:59 pm

Mia Goth Calls Hubby Shia LaBeouf 'One Of The Most Brilliant Actors'!

Mia Goth Calls Hubby Shia LaBeouf 'One Of The Most Brilliant Actors'!

Mia Goth has nothing but love and “respect” for her hubby Shia LaBeouf!

“He’s definitely one of the most brilliant actors, for sure,” the 23-year-old actress told ET while promoting her latest film A Cure For Wellness. “I’m incredibly proud of him, and I have great respect for him.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mia Goth

“I try to keep my private life, private and just try to stick to the work,” Mia added.

Pictured: Mia showing off some skin in a lace ensemble while joining co-stars Dane DeHaan and his pregnant wife Anna Wood, Jason Isaacs and director Gore Verbinski at the premiere of A Cure For Wellness held at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on Monday (February 13) in New York City. The after party was held at Mr. Purple, where the stars drank Qui cocktails called The Cure and Alpine Antidote in celebration of the film.

FYI: Dane is wearing a Prada suit. Mia is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

20+ pictures inside of Mia Goth, Dane DeHaan and others at the premiere…
Credit: Sylvain Gaboury; Photos: Patrick McMullan
