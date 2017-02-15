Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 10:25 pm

Emma Watson Gives Out $2 Advice at Grand Central Station

It turns out you can solicit life advice from Emma Watson for a very reasonable price.

The 26-year-old Beauty and the Beast star took part in an interesting experiment this week when she dished out advice to random people via an iPad screen at Grand Central Station in New York City.

Author Derek Blasberg walked around the terminal with a makeshift stand on his back that had Emma live-streaming from the Apple product.

“So I just ‘ran’ into Emma Watson at Grand Central giving advise for $2 through an iPad booth… #welcometoNY #keepitwierd #emmawatson,” one onlooker captioned an Instagram video.

Another wrote, “Just Emma Watson giving life advice in grand central station”

It’s unclear what the project is for, but there was a camera crew following him around.
