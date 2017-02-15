Hailee Steinfeld Continues Filming With The 'Pitch Perfect' Cast

The Pitch Perfect 3 cast has been hard at work filming the upcoming movie!

After several weeks of rehearsals, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow were all spotted on set filming a scene on Tuesday (February 14) in Atlanta, Ga.

Although the girls may be working on the movie in the US, the scene is reportedly set in France.

The girls took advantage of the super cute outdoor market set up and took some fun photos with all of the flowers.

Chrissie Fit took to her Instagram to share one of the pics, posing alongside Hailee, Anna and Kelley Jakle.

“Happy #GalentinesDay 🌻” she captioned the snap.