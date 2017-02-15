Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 5:44 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Continues Filming With The 'Pitch Perfect' Cast

The Pitch Perfect 3 cast has been hard at work filming the upcoming movie!

After several weeks of rehearsals, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow were all spotted on set filming a scene on Tuesday (February 14) in Atlanta, Ga.

Although the girls may be working on the movie in the US, the scene is reportedly set in France.

The girls took advantage of the super cute outdoor market set up and took some fun photos with all of the flowers.

Chrissie Fit took to her Instagram to share one of the pics, posing alongside Hailee, Anna and Kelley Jakle.

“Happy #GalentinesDay 🌻” she captioned the snap.

A post shared by chrissiefit (@chrissiefit) on

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Hailee Steinfeld, Kelley Jakle, Pitch Perfect

