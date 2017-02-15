Kate Upton Sends Congrats to Hannah Jeter on Pregnancy

Kate Upton has some sweet words for pal Hannah Jeter, who is pregnant with her first child.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram to post a cute photo, and to wish her and hubby Derek Jeter well.

“Congratulations @hannahbjeter!!! So happy for you!! 💕🎀 #gorgeous #glowing #SISwim17,” Kate captioned it.

Kate has been busy promoting her sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover, and stopped by Extra on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

Also pictured below: Kate picks up a refreshing drink after enjoying a workout earlier the week in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:32am PST

30+ pics inside of Kate Upton out and about…