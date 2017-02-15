Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 8:35 pm

Kate Upton Sends Congrats to Hannah Jeter on Pregnancy

Kate Upton Sends Congrats to Hannah Jeter on Pregnancy

Kate Upton has some sweet words for pal Hannah Jeter, who is pregnant with her first child.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram to post a cute photo, and to wish her and hubby Derek Jeter well.

“Congratulations @hannahbjeter!!! So happy for you!! 💕🎀 #gorgeous #glowing #SISwim17,” Kate captioned it.

Kate has been busy promoting her sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover, and stopped by Extra on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

Also pictured below: Kate picks up a refreshing drink after enjoying a workout earlier the week in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

30+ pics inside of Kate Upton out and about…
