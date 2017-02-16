Top Stories
Thu, 16 February 2017 at 1:03 pm

Conor Kennedy Strikes Plea Deal For Aspen Arrest

Conor Kennedy Strikes Plea Deal For Aspen Arrest

Conor Kennedy has plead guilty to disorderly conduct.

The 22-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy was arrested back in late December after getting involved in a fight outside of Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Aspen, Colo.

Conor told the police that the man referred to his friend using a homophobic slur.

He struck a plea deal, according to TMZ, and the judge gave him a 6 month deferred sentence, which means this won’t go on his record as long as he doesn’t get in trouble for the next six months.

If he does, he could face jail time.
