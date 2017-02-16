Top Stories
Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 9:50 pm

NSYNC Will Reunite at Some Point in 2017, Lance Bass Reveals

NSYNC Will Reunite at Some Point in 2017, Lance Bass Reveals

Here’s something to look forward to this year – *NSYNC is going to reunite at some point this year!

Lance Bass revealed that the former boy band is going to celebrate their 20-year anniversary by reuniting to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We’re doing something [special]. I don’t know if I can announce it yet,” Lance told ET. “We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album.”

“And then we’re going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point,” Lance added. “We’ll all be there! We just have to decide on a date. We’re terrible at planning things.”

“We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time,” he said. “It’ll be fun to see everybody again.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 'N Sync, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, nsync

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here