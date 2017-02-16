NSYNC Will Reunite at Some Point in 2017, Lance Bass Reveals

Here’s something to look forward to this year – *NSYNC is going to reunite at some point this year!

Lance Bass revealed that the former boy band is going to celebrate their 20-year anniversary by reuniting to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We’re doing something [special]. I don’t know if I can announce it yet,” Lance told ET. “We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album.”

“And then we’re going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point,” Lance added. “We’ll all be there! We just have to decide on a date. We’re terrible at planning things.”

“We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time,” he said. “It’ll be fun to see everybody again.”