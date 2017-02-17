Jessica Biel Commits Unexplainable Crime in 'The Sinner' Trailer (Video)

Jessica Biel carries out a vicious crime in the new trailer for her upcoming anthology drama series The Sinner – and she has no idea why she did it.

The 34-year-old actress debuted the clip during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (February 16).

The crime thriller focuses on a young mother (Jessica) who tries to find out what’s causing her to have violent tendencies.

In the video, Jessica‘s character is seen spending time with her family by a lake when she randomly, fatally stabs a man in the neck in plain sight.

Watch the creepy trailer below, and don’t miss The Sinner when it premieres on USA Network this summer.



The Sinner | Teaser Trailer | USA Network

