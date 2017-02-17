Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 3:57 pm

Jessica Biel Commits Unexplainable Crime in 'The Sinner' Trailer (Video)

Jessica Biel Commits Unexplainable Crime in 'The Sinner' Trailer (Video)

Jessica Biel carries out a vicious crime in the new trailer for her upcoming anthology drama series The Sinner – and she has no idea why she did it.

The 34-year-old actress debuted the clip during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (February 16).

The crime thriller focuses on a young mother (Jessica) who tries to find out what’s causing her to have violent tendencies.

In the video, Jessica‘s character is seen spending time with her family by a lake when she randomly, fatally stabs a man in the neck in plain sight.

Watch the creepy trailer below, and don’t miss The Sinner when it premieres on USA Network this summer.


The Sinner | Teaser Trailer | USA Network

Also pictured inside: Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Ricky Martin, Robert Irwin, and musical guest Rag’n'Bone Man during Thursday’s Tonight Show episode.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica biel commits unexplainable crime in the sinner trailer 01
jessica biel commits unexplainable crime in the sinner trailer 02
jessica biel commits unexplainable crime in the sinner trailer 03
jessica biel commits unexplainable crime in the sinner trailer 04
jessica biel commits unexplainable crime in the sinner trailer 05
jessica biel commits unexplainable crime in the sinner trailer 06
jessica biel commits unexplainable crime in the sinner trailer 07

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jessica Biel, Television, Trailers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here