Mon, 27 February 2017 at 11:59 am

Michelle Monaghan Shows Support for ACLU at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Michelle Monaghan Shows Support for ACLU at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Michelle Monaghan is showing her support for the ACLU at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress wore a ribbon to show her support – here’s a list of all the other celebs who wore the ribbon that night.

Also in attendance at the event were Malin Akerman, Juliette Lewis, Anjelica Huston, and former Oscar winner Patricia Arquette!

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress. Malin is wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Devi Kroell clutch. Juliette is wearing Christian Siriano.
Getty
